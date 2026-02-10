TD State Chief Palla Srinivasa Reviews Development Works in Gajuwaka

Visakhapatnam: TD state president Palla Srinivasa Rao on Tuesday reviewed development works in his home constituency of Gajuwaka along with Ketan Garg, commissioner of the Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC).

Participating in a GVMC review meeting held at the Gajuwaka Club, Srinivasa Rao assessed the progress of ongoing infrastructure and civic development initiatives in the constituency.

Addressing officials, he stressed that development must be visible, measurable and directly beneficial to the public. Every project, he said, should reflect quality, speed and transparency, and officials must respond sensitively to the needs and expectations of residents. He added that government schemes and opportunities should be utilised effectively to ensure tangible public welfare.

Highlighting the role of GVMC as a coordinating agency, Srinivasa Rao said citizens often face difficulties approaching multiple departments separately. He urged the civic body to bring all departments onto a common platform to ensure efficient service delivery.

He further said development works should cater not only to present needs but also future requirements, adding that stronger inter-departmental coordination would make outcomes more visible and reinforce public confidence in governance.