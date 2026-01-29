TD Seeks Jagan’s Response on Alleged Adulteration of Tirumala Laddu Ghee

Tirupati: Sri Kalahasti MLA Bojjala Venkata Sudheer Reddy on Thursday demanded that former Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy respond to allegations relating to the alleged use of adulterated ghee in the preparation of Tirumala Srivari laddu prasadam during the YSRC government’s tenure. Referring to the Special Investigation Team (SIT) probe and charge sheet, Sudheer Reddy alleged that the sanctity of Tirumala was compromised between 2019 and 2024. He claimed that laddus were prepared using adulterated ghee containing no milk fat, which, he alleged, had hurt the sentiments of devotees. He alleged that during the five-year YSRC rule, about 1.61 crore kg of ghee was procured for laddu preparation and claimed that a substantial portion was adulterated. He further alleged that laddus were prepared using materials containing palm oil, palmolein and chemical esters, citing laboratory reports, and questioned the procurement process followed during the period. Sudheer Reddy also alleged that tender norms were altered to favour select companies, resulting in the alleged misuse of temple funds. He questioned why YSRC leaders were seeking anticipatory bail and why court orders were obtained to restrain discussion on the issue. Meanwhile, the Telugu Desam Party organised a protest rally in Tirupati over the alleged adulteration. Party leaders and activists marched from the Panchamukha Anjaneya Swamy temple to the Naalugu Kaalla Mandapam, raising slogans, and formed a human chain as part of the protest. Addressing the gathering, Tirupati Urban Development Authority chairman and TTD ex-officio member C. Diwakar Reddy alleged that the SIT had found irregularities in the procurement of ghee and claimed that quality norms were ignored while selecting suppliers. He alleged that deviations from prescribed procedures led to compromises in quality and said such issues occurred due to the failure of the then trust board to adhere to Agama Shastra norms for prasadam preparation.