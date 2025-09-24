TD Promotes GST 2.0, Indigenous Products

Nellore: TD leader Ketamreddy Vinod Reddy urged people to use indigenous products and contribute to the growth of local businesses, echoing the call made by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Following the directions of Nellore MP Vemireddy Prabhakar Reddy, Vinod Reddy organised an awareness programme on GST 2.0 for traders and residents at Dycus Road in Pedda Bazaar area in the town on Wednesday.

He visited tea stalls, biryani hotels and fruit vendors to explain the benefits of new GST regime, describing it as a ‘festive gift’ from the Prime Minister to poor and middle-class families.

Vinod Reddy highlighted that essential medicines have been exempted from GST, while taxes on health insurance and children’s educational items such as pencils and notebooks have also been removed.

He added that prices of daily essentials have dropped, reducing household burdens and benefitting every family. Nationwide, this is expected to ease the financial load on citizens by nearly Rs 2 lakh crore annually, he said.

He further noted that India’s global standing has improved under Modi’s leadership. At the state level, he praised the coalition government for delivering “good governance,” implementing welfare schemes like Super Six and P4 poverty eradication programs, and moving ahead with projects such as the Dagadarthi Airport, supported by MP Vemireddy.

Vinod Reddy said that both traders and the public have welcomed the GST reforms, affirming that the coalition government is working solely for the people’s welfare.

TDP cluster in-charge Md. Zakir Sharif, 43rd division TDP president Sheikh Jameer, minority leaders Sheikh Fazal Ahmed, Sheikh Haji, Syed Muzahar, Khadar Basha, Jawad, Vinay, Kukk Prabhakar, and women leaders Gausunnisa and Jansi took part in the campaign.