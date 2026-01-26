TD Plans to Turn the Tables on YSRC in Rayalaseema Local Body Polls

Anantapur: Both ruling Telugu Desam and opposition YSRC have begun strategizing to win the upcoming local body polls in the Rayalaseema region.

Significantly, YSRC had won the majority of municipal corporations, municipalities, MPP and ZPTCs in the last local body polls in the region when it had been the ruling party. As the ruling party now, the TD now plans to win the majority of seats of the municipalities and mandals of Rayalaseema.

TD MLAs and party in-charges have been strengthening the party position in rural areas as well as the slums in urban areas. They have made open offers to the secondary leaders and cadres of YSRC to join the Telugu Desam.

Incidentally, Anantapur MLA D. Prasad disclosed that more than 5,000 YSRC workers in the Anantapur Municipal Corporation (AMC) area have joined TD in just a day. Telugu Desam had won only two seats in the AMC during the last polls. However, MLA Prasad has gone on record that TD will win all the divisions in the corporation during the upcoming polls.

After the NDA coalition came to power in 2024, several municipal chairpersons and MPPs quit the YSRC and joined the ruling parties. Two days ago, TD gained an MPP seat in the Rayadurg assembly constituency of Anantapur district despite protests by YSRC over unethical practices. Recently, a group of YSRC men joined TD in Pulivendula in presence of the party’s local in-charge.

A senior TD leader from Anantapur observed that during the last local body polls, YSRC had won the majority seats forcibly misusing power. There is nothing wrong in Telugu Desam turning the tables using the strategy.

YSRC is planning to retain its seats in the local body polls highlighting the lapses of the state government and the development works the opposition party had taken up when it had been in power.