TD Party Cadres Exhorted To Work Together

KAKINADA: Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu has exhorted Telugu Desam cadres to work in coordination with Jana Sena, BJP cadres and remain united.

After distributing pensions on Monday, Naidu addressed a public meeting at Nallamadu in Unguturu mandal, while he also spoke at the party meeting in Gollagudem.

Naidu said the party cadres should cooperate with the Jana Sena and BJP in local body elections. He quoted Jana Sena leader and deputy chief minister Pawan Kalyan frequently saying the alliance government would rule for 15 years. “The cadres of the alliance parties should work in the same spirit,” the TD chief said.

He said that during the YSRC term, the governing systems were destroyed. Now, the alliance government was getting these back on the rails. “We should not give a chance to YSRC in future to harm the systems,” he said.

Naidu said that during the YSRC rule, women also became “dons’’ and their evil acts were coming to light now. The government would not leave anyone who committed crimes or disturbed law and order, he warned.