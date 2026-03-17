TD 'Only' Political Party Whose Parliamentarian Was Caught In Drugs Case: YSRC Chief Jagan

Amaravati: YSRC supremo YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Tuesday accused TD as the "only" political entity whose parliamentarian, P Mahesh Kumar, was caught in a drugs case.

He was referring to Telangana police raiding a farm house owned by former BRS MLA Rohit Reddy near Hyderabad where Kumar was apprehended for consuming drugs and later let off.

The former chief minister targeted the ruling TDP, raising concerns over governance and law and order.

"TDP is the only party whose MP (Kumar) was caught in a drugs case," said Reddy, addressing an internal party meeting at YSRCP central office in Tadepalli.

In the wake of this drugs case, Reddy questioned the ruling party's credibility and commitment to governance.

The opposition leader alleged that there is no safety for women in the state and accused the NDA coalition government of diluting issues by appointing committees instead of taking firm action.

He alleged a stark contrast between the erstwhile YSRCP government and the present TDP-led NDA regime, claiming that households across the state are expressing dissent.

Reddy claimed that the NDA coalition pursued corruption, while his previous YSRCP government had inherited a financially strained state with just Rs 100 crore in the treasury in 2019.

Despite challenges posed by Covid-19, he asserted that the previous YSRCP government had taken corrective measures, continued welfare programmes and implemented its manifesto in both letter and spirit.

He claimed that out of over Rs 3.3 lakh crore in loans, the erstwhile YSRCP government spent Rs 2.7 lakh crore on welfare measures aimed at supporting the poor.

Alleging financial mismanagement by the current political dispensation, he claimed that the NDA government raised over Rs 3.3 lakh crore within two years without fulfilling poll promises.





He further alleged that state revenues are declining, lands are being allotted at throwaway prices and works in the greenfield capital city of Amaravati are 'steeped in corruption'.

There was no immediate response from the TDP over Reddy's accusations.





Reddy said he would soon begin his padayatra (political walkathon) to take up people's issues and asserted that party cadre would be given top priority in the current phase.