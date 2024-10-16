TD Office Attack: Cops Serve Notice to Sajjala To Attend Inquiry

Vijayawada: Mangalagiri rural police served a notice to YSRC senior leader Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy on Wednesday to attend an inquiry on Thursday at 10.30 am in connection with the attack on Telugu Desam party head office in 2021.

The police have also issued a look out notice to prevent Ramakrishna Reddy from going abroad.

When the YSRC was in power, several leaders from the party attacked the TD head office at Mangalagiri on October 19, 2021. The local police booked a case subsequently. Talasila Raghu Ram, Devineni Avinash, Lella Appireddy and other YSRC workers have already appeared before the police as part of the ongoing inquiry.