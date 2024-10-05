TD office attack case: HC relief for Sajjala

The Andhra Pradesh High Court has directed the police not to take any coercive measures against senior YSRC leader Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy while hearing his petition for anticipatory bail in a case involving an attack on the TD office.A single-judge bench headed by Justice VRK Krupa Sagar heard the plea and issued an interim order directing the police not to take any coercive actions against the petitioner until Oct. 25, scheduling the next hearing for the same date.Petitioner's counsel Ponnavolu Sudhakar Reddy argued that, based on the deposition of a co-accused in the case, the police named the petitioner as accused no. 120. He stated that, according to legal norms, no case should be registered solely based on the testimony of a co-accused. He informed the court that the petitioner was in Kadapa, located 600 km away from the alleged attack site, participating in a poll campaign in Porumamilla on the day of the incident.Police counsels Siddarth Luthra and public prosecutor M. Lakshminarayana contended that a follower of YSRC leader Devineni Avinash, Sheik Saida, and others went to the YSRC office and found MLC Appireddy, Avinash, Sajjala Ramakrishna, and others there, citing Saida's deposition. They further argued that Saida stated the attack on the TDP office was carried out at the behest of Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy.