Vijayawada: A city court has extended the judicial remand of the main accused, Panuganti Chaitanya, by 14 days for attacking the TD head office. The Mangalagiri police took Chaitanya into custody for three days for questioning. However, since he did not cooperate with the police, the court sent him in judicial remand for 14 days. Chaitanya was taken to a jail in Vijayawada.