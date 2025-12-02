TD NRI Leader Files Rs 10-Crore Defamation Suit

Vijayawada: Senior High Court advocate Maguluru Haribabu on Tuesday said a Rs 10-crore defamation suit has been filed on behalf of Telugu Desam NRI leader Vemana Satish against Sudha Rani and her husband Murali for allegedly spreading false propaganda that Satish collected Rs 7 crore from them, promising an MLA ticket from the Railway Koduru constituency.

Speaking to media at the Vijayawada Press Club on Tuesday, the advocate maintained that Sudha Rani and Murali have made baseless allegations. He questioned why they have remained silent for two years after the elections if their claims are true.

Haribabu charged that the accusations at this juncture are motivated by political gain and damaging Satish’s reputation.

The advocate said the suit, filed in the Vijayawada District Court (O.S. No. 190/2025) seeks Rs 10 crore in damages. The accused must appear on December 15 with any primary evidence.

Haribabu warned that defamatory posts on social media or other platforms would attract further legal action. He maintained that they should deal with the matter strictly through the legal system.