TD MLA Invites YSRC ZP Chief to Open Anganwadi Centre

Nellore: Zilla Parishad chairperson Anam Arunamma of YSRC, as a chief guest inaugurated a new Anganwadi centre at Chinta Reddypalem village in Nellore rural segment on Wednesday, following an invitation from Nellore Rural MLA Kotamreddy Sridhar Reddy of TD.

In a rare gesture of political goodwill, Sridhar Reddy telephoned Arunamma, inviting her to open the Anganwadi centre. He said politics should be confined to elections and that, after polls, leaders of all parties must unite for the welfare of the people. His remarks and actions are being seen as part of a new political culture he has been advocating, where inclusiveness and cooperation replace rivalry.

The move carried symbolic weight, as Arunamma’s husband, Anam Vijay Kumar Reddy, has been one of Sridhar Reddy’s harshest critics.

He also extended an invitation to Nellore mayor Potluri Sravanthi, a former associate who later joined the YSRC, ensuring her due recognition in the programme, with her name inscribed on the inauguration plaque.

Observers say the event reflects his broader effort to usher in a new phase of Nellore politics, where service and development outweigh personal and political rivalries.