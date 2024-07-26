TD MLA Alleges Peddireddy Got Sub-collector’s Office Torched

Vijayawada: Telugu Desam MLA Somireddy Chandramohan Reddy from Sarvepalli on Friday disclosed that investigation agencies probing the fire incident that gutted thousands of files in Madanapalle sub-collector’s office have found former minister Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy and his gang responsible for the arson.

Speaking to reporters at the assembly media point on Friday, Somireddy alleged that the government office had been set afire deliberately to burn files related to land grabbing and irregularities committed by Peddireddy, then YSRC ministers and MLAs.

“They have destroyed all the evidence related to their irregularities committed in Thamballapalle, Piler and Madanapalle areas,” Somireddy charged.

He maintained that the gravity of the issue is such that special chief secretary (Revenue) R.P. Sisodia has been assigned to receive grievance petitions from people victimised by the land mafia during the previous YSRC regime in Chittoor district.

Somireddy reiterated that Peddireddy and his cronies grabbed lands assigned to the downtrodden and weaker sections at throwaway prices. However, the actual value ranged between Rs 50 lakh to Rs 1 crore in the open market. He alleged the YSRC leaders registered these lands in their names through the Power of Attorney Act enacted by the previous YSRC regime to provide permanent rights over assigned lands allotted to the poor under the ‘Bhu Hakku’ scheme.

“To escape their ill deeds, while one (Peddireddy) organised an arson attack on the Madanapalle sub-collector’s office, another (Kakani) stole files from the court’s premises,” the Sarvepalli MLA remarked.

He criticised the former chief minister and YSRC chief Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy saying the latter has abstained from the assembly session and fled to New Delhi.