TD Marks 44th Foundation Day With Celebrations Across Nellore, Prakasam

NELLORE: The 44th foundation day of the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) was celebrated across Nellore and Prakasam districts on Sunday, with ministers, MLAs and party workers organising events in several constituencies.

At Kamepalli in Addanki constituency, electricity minister Gottipati Ravi Kumar highlighted the legacy of party founder N. T. Rama Rao, noting that the party came to power within nine months of its formation. He recalled NTR’s welfare initiatives, including housing for the poor, property rights for women and representation for backward classes, while criticising the opposition for spreading misinformation against the coalition government led by N. Chandrababu Naidu.

In Kondapi constituency, ministers D. S. B. V. Swamy and B. C. Janardhan Reddy, along with MLA Damacharla Janardhan, participated in the celebrations. Leaders hoisted the party flag, paid tributes to NTR and B. R. Ambedkar, and launched development works. They credited party workers for sustaining the party over four decades and highlighted ongoing projects such as roads and irrigation works.

In Nellore, minister P. Narayana led the celebrations, paid homage to NTR and honoured senior party leaders. He reiterated that the party, founded in 1982 on the principle of self-respect, rose to power quickly and continues to focus on welfare and housing initiatives. He also spoke about efforts to attract investments and boost employment.

At Atmakur, minister Anam Ramanarayana Reddy led celebrations marked by rallies and slogans by party workers. Leaders reiterated NTR’s vision of welfare and social justice and called for strengthening grassroots outreach.

Across the districts, leaders urged cadres to expand outreach and ensure effective implementation of welfare schemes.