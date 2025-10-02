TD Looting DWCRA Women’s Savings In The Name Of Schemes: Vijayawada Mayor

Vijayawada:Vijayawada mayor Rayana Bhagyalakshmi has launched a scathing attack on Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu, accusing him of looting DWCRA women’s hard-earned savings under the guise of welfare schemes.

She said the coalition government was shamelessly turning women’s deposits into loans with interest instead of giving them free financial aid, as was done under Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy’s leadership.

Speaking at the YSRC central office, Bhagyalakshmi alleged that the government had diverted `1,000 crore from Stree Nidhi to fund NTR Kalyanalakshmi and Vidyalakshmi schemes. Instead of giving the money as a direct benefit, the women were being forced to take loans at 4 per cent interest. She questioned how Naidu could boast of such schemes when they were nothing but deceitful traps against poor women.

Bhagyalakshmi warned that the diversion of DWCRA savings would cripple Stree Nidhi itself and threaten its existence.

Bhagyalakshmi reminded that the YSRC had given `4,969 crore to nearly 3.86 crore DWCRA beneficiaries under zero-interest loans, while Naidu betrayed women with false promises of a `25,571 crore loan waiver during 2014–19.

She accused the coalition government of repeating the same betrayal by failing to release pending dues and ignoring promises like `18,000 under Stree Nidhi and `1,500 monthly assistance for women. “Chandrababu Naidu is cheating women once again by stealing their savings and burdening them with loans,” she said.

Telugu Desam has never shown concern towards farmers



Vijayawada:Exposing the anti-farmer policy of the alliance government in the state, YSRC former MLA Kaile Anil Kumar has slammed Chief Minister N. Chandrababu for his lack of concern towards farmers.



Speaking to the media here on Wednesday, Anil Kumar said the propaganda machinery of Telugu Desam has been trying to elevate Naidu while he has never shown concern towards farmers and had even mocked farmers’ suicides.

Anil Kumar claimed that former chief minister and YSRC chief Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy has shown great concern towards farmers, lent a helping hand to them and stood by them at all times. He recalled that the RBKs set up by him served as a one-time stop for farmers. On the other hand, during Naidu’s tenure, farmer suicides have increased, while they have decreased during Jagan Mohan Reddy’s term.

Anil Kumar stated the NCRB-2023 data has been distorted by the friendly media to elevate Naidu while the reality is contrary. While the Jagan Mohan Reddy government has provided compensation to the kin of farmers who died by suicide, Naidu, on the other hand, failed to come to their rescue, he said.

Tamil Nadu clinches 62nd National Chess Championship title

Vijayawada:The 62nd National Chess Championship concluded on Wednesday at the Vignan University in Vadlamudi, with distribution of ₹30 lakh prize money to the winners at the grand closing ceremony on Wednesday.



Andhra Chess Association organised the championship under the aegis of All India Chess Federation (AICF), supported by the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports. The event drew top talent from across the country.

Addressing the valedictory function, Vignan Institutions chairman Dr. Lavu Rathaiah observed, “Victory is just a sentence, but defeat is a school. In chess, every mistake is a lesson and every defeat a gateway to new strategies and future triumphs.” He underlined that while winners deserve applause, equal respect must be given to those who showcase spirit and resilience despite setbacks.

Dr. Rathaiah announced fee waiver and employment opportunities at Vignan for meritorious sports achievers and coaches.



Grandmaster Iniyan P. of Tamil Nadu clinched the championship title, bagging ₹6 lakh in cash prize, while 15-year-old International Master H. Goutham Krishna of Kerala finished runner-up with ₹5 lakh. GM Krishnan Sasikiran of Petroleum Sports Promotion Board secured the third place and received ₹4 lakh.



Those who attended the valedictory function included chief arbiter R. Anantha Ram, ACA vice chairman Ch. A.R.K. Varma, AICF joint secretary Muyantiya and ACA secretary K. Jagadeesh.



AP offers 15% PG seats to in-service PHC doctors



Vijayawada:Andhra Pradesh government on Wednesday agreed to provide 15 per cent of post-graduate seats to in-service doctors performing duties at the primary health centres (PHCs) in the state.



The percentage of reservation will apply to all speciality courses in the clinical category.



The offer of reservation came about after principal secretary (Health) Sourabh Go and Health commissioner G. Veerapandian held talks with representatives of the PHC Doctors’ Association.

Following the announcement, health officials asked the striking PHC doctors to resume their duties at their respective primary health centres so that patients, particularly in rural areas, continue receiving healthcare.

However, the PHC Doctors’ Association wanted the 15 per cent reservations to be continued for a period of three years. Officials said they will have to study this issue as it is a policy matter.



PHC doctors then sought some time to discuss the government’s offer with other members of the association before deciding to resume work.