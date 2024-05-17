TD leader takes away supporter from police custody

KAKINADA: Controversy has erupted after Telugu Desam leader and former MLA Chintamaneni Prabhakar on Monday forcibly took away from Pedavegi police station TD worker Talluri Rajasekhar, who is an accused in a murder case. Though the police tried to stop him, Chintamaneni Prabhakar did not pay heed.

The circle inspector and a sub-inspector had been present at the police station at the time.

Nuzvid DSP G. Lakshmaiah told media later that Rajasekhar is accused of murdering a person in Koppulavarigudem village. Police took him to the police station on Thursday morning and informed him that he is being arrested for murder.

The accused then passed on the information to TD leader Chintamaneni Prabhakar. Prabhakar, along with TD workers, came to the police station and took away the accused. He pushed away police personnel who tried to obstruct him.

Following this, YSRC workers staged a dharna in front of Pedavegi police station. They gave up their agitation after DSP Lakshmaiah promised to arrest the accused within 24 hours.