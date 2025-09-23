TD Leader Slams Ineffective Road Safety Council In Nellore

Nellore: Telugu Desam (TD) Nellore parliamentary general secretary Chejerla Venkateswara Reddy has launched a sharp attack on the functioning of the district road safety council, alleging that it has failed to curb the alarming rise in road accidents on national highways.

Speaking at a press conference in Kovur, Reddy said the council—headed by the district collector with the SP and other officials as members—exists only in name. “The council has reduced itself to a talk shop.

Meetings are held, but no meaningful measures are being implemented. Action plans remain on paper, while accidents and deaths continue to rise,” he said.

He accused officials of negligence, pointing out that nearly 90% of accidents in the district occur on national highways. “Areas that qualify as black spots under road safety rules are being ignored, with no corrective measures taken.

Despite year-on-year increases in fatalities, authorities are “watching silently instead of acting.

The inaction of the road safety council is costing hundreds of precious lives every year. Families are being pushed into grief while officials limit themselves to formalities,” Reddy alleged.

He urged the newly appointed collector and SP to immediately convene the road safety council and enforce strict preventive measures. He also demanded awareness campaigns on the Central government’s new cashless golden-hour treatment scheme for accident victims.