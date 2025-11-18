TD Leader Demands District Status For Adoni

KURNOOL: Adoni TD in-charge Konka Meenakshi Naidu said that all political leaders from different parties across Adoni, Aluru, Pathikonda, Mantralayam and Yemmiganur constituencies should come forward to support the demand for declaring Adoni as a district.

He visited the relay hunger strike camp organised by locals in Adoni town on Tuesday, who have been demanding that Pedda Harivanam be declared as a new mandal. He expressed solidarity with the protesters.

He said that he would make all efforts to ensure that the existing Adoni mandal is reorganised into three separate mandals.

He also added that he would bring the issue to the notice of the government and push for the creation of Pedda Harivanam and Pedda Thumbalam as separate mandals along with the division of Adoni mandal.

TD senior leaders Umapati Naidu, Ramaswamy, Lakshminarayana, Maruthi Naidu and others took part in the programme.