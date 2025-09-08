TD Hopes to Make Super Six Meet a Huge Hit

Anantapur: Elaborate arrangements are being made for the first public meeting of the TD-led alliance government under the banner of the Super Six Super Hit, here on Wednesday, September 10.

While the venue of the public meeting will be held in the open grounds of the GMR Indraprasta at the Srinagar Colony in the city’s outskirts, the helipads would be set up about 5km away from the venue. Two helipads will be set up for the chief minister, deputy chief minister and senior BJP leaders, near the NH 44 service road.

The VIPs who arrive on choppers would travel by road for nearly 5km to reach the public meeting venue. Police restrictions are likely along the route on Wednesday. TD state unit president Palla Srinivasa Rao visited the venue and reviewed the arrangements.

Notably, the Rayalaseema leaders made a successful Mahanadu in Kadapa recently. A similar josh is evident among the cadres to highlight the Super Six programme, a TD leader claimed.

Apart from the CM and the deputy CM, minister Nara Lokesh, BJP state president Madhav, MLAs, MPs, MLCs and alliance leaders from across the state would participate in the meet, he said.

More than three and a half lakh people including women, are expected to take part in the event, Srinivasa Rao said. “This Sabha will be similar to the Mahanaadu at Kadapa and a historic event in Anantapur,” he said.