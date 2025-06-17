TD Grabs Kondapalli Municipality

Vijayawada:Telugu Desam grabbed the Kondapalli municipality with ward members from the party getting elected as chairman and vice-chairman on Monday.

Based on the direction from the AP High Court, presiding officer Kavuri Chaitanya opened the sealed cover and read out the names of the three elected members and the posts for which they were elected.

Accordingly, Chennuboyina Chittibabu, the 25th ward member from the TD, was elected as chairman. Similarly, 29th ward member Ch. Srinivasa Rao was elected as vice-chairman. Another post of vice-chairperson has gone in favour of an Independent member representing Ward No. 10 Karimikonda Srilakshmi.

The election to the Kondapalli municipality in Ibrahimpatnam mandal of NTR district was held on November 17, 2021 and the results were not announced due to some issues that cropped after conduct of the election leading to the intervention of the AP High Court.

The municipality has 29 wards in total and of them, both the TD and the YSRC won 14 wards each while one ward went in favour of an Independent candidate.

The newly elected ward members will be sworn in to their new positions shortly.

Meanwhile, tense situation prevailed for a brief period during the announcement of the election result after opening the sealed cover brought from the AP High Court. Local MLA Vasantha Krishna Prasad was present.