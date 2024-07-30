Andhra Pradesh: TD govt will recover money looted by YSRC, says KE

Kurnool: Telugu Desam (TD) politburo member and former deputy chief minister K.E. Krishna Murthy announced plans to recover funds allegedly misappropriated by YSRC leaders over the last five years. Speaking to reporters in Kurnool on Tuesday, Krishna Murthy condemned former minister Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy, accusing him of encroaching on thousands of acres of public land through proxy associates.

Krishna Murthy also addressed recent rainfall, which he argued disproves YSRC leaders' claims that the state had seen no rain during Chandrababu Naidu's administration. He noted that the rains have now rejuvenated streams, rivers and canals across the state.

Additionally, Krishna Murthy plans to urge the Chief Minister to utilise water from the Gajuladinne project to replenish ponds in the Pathikonda constituency, a backward area of Kurnool district, to aid local farmers.

He praised Chandrababu Naidu for initiating the Super Six guarantees, increasing social pensions, repealing the Land Titling Act in the Assembly, and issuing a DSC notification to fill teacher positions, highlighting these efforts as steps toward fulfilling poll campaign promises. Party leaders Somisetty Venkateswarlu, P. Thikka Reddy, Nagendra Kumar, Somisetty Naveen and others were also present.