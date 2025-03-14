TD government first in India to start electricity reforms: Gottipati

Answering to a short discussion on power sector on Thursday, the minister emphasised that Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu pioneered formation of the Electricity Regulatory Commission (ERC) in the country.

“CM Naidu is further strengthening the renewable energy sector, ensuring that the state remains at the forefront of clean energy production,” Ravi Kumar remarked.

He pointed out that as part of the state’s renewable energy goals, a Green Hydrogen Hub is being developed at Pudimadaka in Anakapalle district over 1,200 acres in partnership with NTPC and NREDCAP at an investment of ₹1.85 lakh crore.

“The project aims to produce and export 3,000 tonnes of green hydrogen by 2030, positioning Andhra Pradesh as a leader in the global clean energy market,” the minister remarked.

He disclosed that additionally, Reliance is setting up 500 compressed biogas (CBG) plants across the state, which will provide significant economic benefits to farmers.

Ravi Kumar highlighted the recent agreement signed between the Andhra Pradesh government and Tata Renewable Energy Limited, bringing in an investment of ₹49,000 crore to generate 7,000 MW of renewable power, apart from creating thousands of employment opportunities.

Furthermore, he announced that Andhra Pradesh is introducing a battery storage system for the first time, which will ensure efficient energy storage and management. He also mentioned that to improve power distribution, 55 new substations are being constructed across the state to provide uninterrupted and high-quality electricity to consumers.

The minister underlined that the coalition government is committed to ensuring that power remains affordable for all. He noted that electricity generation in the state now matches consumption, with an annual increase of 6 per cent in demand. The government has also taken proactive measures to reduce costs, including record-level power generation from AP GENCO while reducing power purchases by 60 per cent, he added.