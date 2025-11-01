TD Government Committed to Welfare and Happiness of The Poor: Gottipati

Nellore: Energy minister Gottipati Ravi Kumar said that the coalition government, led by Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu, is committed to ensuring happiness and welfare for all weaker sections of society.

Speaking at the “Peddala Sevalo” (In Service of the Poor) programme held in Chakrayapalem village of Addanki mandal, the minister distributed welfare pensions to elderly and disabled beneficiaries at their homes. He directed officials to address grievances promptly and said that welfare schemes are now reaching all sections of society across the state.

Highlighting the government’s emphasis on quality education, Gottipati said that 16,300 teacher posts have been filled through the DSC recruitment drive, aimed at strengthening government schools to bring them on par with private institutions. At the Zilla Parishad High School in Addanki, he distributed 125 bicycles to students, urging them to study diligently and attend school regularly.

On cyclone relief measures, the minister assured that all farmers affected by Cyclone Montha would receive compensation. Accompanied by MP Krishna Prasad, he visited affected villages in Addanki mandal and reviewed the damage with revenue and agriculture officials.

Gottipati said that enumeration of losses has begun and compensation will be provided on a per-acre basis for all affected farmers. He added that damaged roads and bridges will be repaired on priority to restore connectivity in cyclone-hit areas.