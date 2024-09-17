TD government bringing in BC act to protect backward classes

Vijayawada: BC welfare minister S. Savita on Tuesday disclosed that Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu has ordered formulation of a separate act for safety and protection of backward classes in the state. Savita addressed a press conference in the fourth block of the Secretariat following a review meeting that the CM presided over with regard to welfare of the backwards and economically weaker sections.



The BC welfare minister said Chandrababu Naidu wants to fulfil another of the promises made in the election manifesto through enactment of the BC Protection Act. It will have legal provisions to safeguard the interests of backward classes and take care of BCs.She maintained that during the past five years, backward classes have been completely destroyed. “With arrival of Chandrababu Naidu, BCs will acquire their former glory,” she remarked.Savita said the review meeting under the leadership of the Chief Minister took many important decisions regarding BC welfare. These include release of Rs 110 crore arrears related to diet kept pending by the previous government, Rs 20.52 crore arrears of cosmetic charges, Rs 10 crore for general repairs to hostels, Rs 25 crore for trunk boxes, plates, glasses and bedding material for hostel students, and setting up of S.R. Sankaran Resource Centres for raising educational standards with digital content in hostels.In addition, Rs 89.18 crore of the state’s share, along with central share of Rs 133.78 crore, will be released for pre-matric and post-matric scholarships. NTR foreign education scheme will be renewed. Unfinished BC buildings in Chittoor, Srikakulam and Kurnool will be completed. And, places will be identified for construction of BC Bhavans in the remaining 23 districts.The BC welfare minister said the backward classes corporation will be restructured. Community-wise development plans for BCs will be formulated. An Entrepreneur Development Programme will be introduced to instil self-confidence among entrepreneurs from BC communities. A SEED (Scheme for Economic Empowerment of Denotified and Seminomadic Tribes) programme will be implemented for development of the most backward castes in BC-A reservation category.Savita said the TD-led NDA alliance government will identify BPL families on the basis of caste-wise per capita income to prepare a comprehensive plan for their economic development. They will release Rs 2.36 crore for completion of the two unfinished Kapu buildings. Plans will be made for construction of the remaining 66 Kapu buildings.The minister said CCTV cameras will be installed in all BC Gurukula Vidyalayas in the state, connecting them to RTGS for continuous monitoring. “We will complete the four residential schools under construction at Gundumala, Gudibanda, Gonebavi and Roddam in the joint Anantapur district and inaugurate them during this academic year itself. We are setting up faculty development centres at five places in the state for ensuring quality gurukul education. Skill development courses will also be introduced,” Savita added.