TD Furore as Peddireddy Says He Voted for YSRC Outside Poll Booth

Tirupati: Energy minister Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy faced heavy backlash for declaring to the media that he had voted for the YSRC symbol outside a polling station in Chittoor district on Monday.



The incident occurred at polling station No. 187 in Errathivaripalle village under the Punganur constituency, where Peddireddy had gone to cast his vote.

After exercising his franchise, Peddireddy made remarks to the media. This drew severe criticism from the Telugu Desam.

TD candidate Challa Ramachandra Reddy condemned Peddireddy's actions, alleging Peddireddy had violated the Election Commission's guidelines, which prohibit mentioning party symbols within the vicinity of polling stations.

"Peddireddy blatantly violated the EC guidelines by revealing that he voted for the YSRC party's fan symbol," Challa stated.

"We demand that the election authorities book a case against Peddireddy and take necessary action over his remarks which amount to an attempt to influence voters," he said.

Election officials are yet to comment on the alleged breach.



