TD Delegation Urges Water Release Through Telugu Ganga Canal

Kurnool: A delegation of TD leaders, including Yemmiganur MLA B.V. Jayanageshwar Reddy, Tungabhadra project committee chairman Tippu Sultan, TD district president P. Thikka Reddy and former MLA Meenakshi Naidu, submitted a memorandum to Kurnool collector Dr A. Siri on Tuesday, seeking irrigation water through the Telugu Ganga L.L.C. canal to the western parts of the district until the end of March.

The leaders explained that the canal serves as a lifeline for farmers in the region and that a continuous water supply is vital to protect standing crops. They urged officials to ensure the timely release of water for both irrigation and drinking purposes.

The delegation also brought to the Collector’s attention the severe water shortage faced by farmers and appealed for immediate action to prevent crop damage.