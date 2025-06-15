TD Committed To BC Welfare: Minister

KURNOOL: Roads and Buildings minister B.C. Janardhan Reddy emphasised that the Telugu Desam Party has always prioritised the welfare of backward classes and continues to do so under the current NDA coalition government.

He was speaking at a programme where Y. Nageshwar Yadav was sworn in as chairman of the joint Kurnool District Marketing Committee.

Congratulating the newly appointed directors, the minister said the strength of TDP lies in its committed party workers and leaders, who withstood many challenges during the five-year rule of the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP). He asserted that all those who worked tirelessly for the party would be duly recognised and given opportunities to serve people.

Janardhan Reddy disclosed that more leaders and workers will be honoured with positions in the near future. He pointed out that the TDP is the only regional party in the country with a membership base of over one crore. He credited this achievement to youth leader Nara Lokesh, TDP general secretary.

The minister underlined that it is the collective responsibility of the party cadre to take development and welfare initiatives of the coalition government to the people and counter the misinformation being spread by opposition YSRCP.