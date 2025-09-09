TD BC Leaders to Meet for Countering Alleged YDRC Propaganda

Vijayawada: Labour minister Vasamsetti Subhash on Tuesday described opposition YSR Congress as a “poisonous tree” for allegedly spreading misinformation and divisive propaganda across Andhra Pradesh.

Speaking to reporters at the Secretariat in Velagapudi of Amaravati, he termed misleading YSRC Konaseema district president Chirla Jaggi Reddy’s statements on inclusion of Setty Balija community in the list of Other Castes (OCs).

Subhash said these statements are controversial and made without “factual knowledge” by Jaggi Reddy, even though the latter has served three terms as MLA. “Jaggi Reddy has no moral authority to speak about the Setty Balija community,” the minister remarked.

He affirmed the state government’s commitment to protecting backward classes (BCs), and said there are plans to bring in a special legislation in this regard. He announced that a meeting of BC ministers and legislators will be held in Vijayawada on September 12 to discuss BC welfare.

Subhash criticised the then YSRC government for reducing BC reservations to 24 per cent in local bodies, calling the opposition party’s current stance “crocodile tears.” He specifically praised Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu for elevating the level of BCs and providing employment opportunities to Setty Balija community through allotment of bars and wine shops.

Highlighting TD’s recent successes, the minister said implementation of Super Six promises has jolted YSRC leaders, causing them to make irrational statements. He accused YSRC of spreading unnecessary fears among farmers about urea shortages, insisting that Chandrababu Naidu’s governance has ensured adequate fertiliser supply.

Subhash explained that as of August-end, 569,712 tonnes of urea has been supplied in the state this year, with an additional 94,482 tonnes to be delivered in September, and a further 40,000 metric tonnes set to arrive in the state.