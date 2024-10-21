TD announces P. Rajasekhar as NDA alliance’s MLC candidate

Kakinada: Ruling Telugu Desam Party has declared that Perabathula Rajasekhar will be the NDA alliance’s candidate to contest the forthcoming MLC elections from the erstwhile East and West Godavari districts.









The term of the present MLC from this graduates’ constituency I.V. Rao will end in March 2025.Rajasekhar joined the Telugu Desam in 1998 under the leadership of late Lok Sabha speaker G.M.C. Balayogi. He got elected as Mandal Praja Parishad president in 2006 and as a ZPTC in 2014 with the blessings of Peddapuram MLA Nimmakayala China Rajappa.The TDP’s candidate completed his graduation from P.V.R. Trust Degree College. He did his intermediate at Ideal College in Kakinada and passed Class X from Zilla Parishad High School in G. Vemavaram village of I. Polavaram mandal.In the 2024 elections, Rajasekhar aspired for the TDP ticket from Kakinada Rural constituency. But the seat went to TD’s alliance partner Jana Sena.Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu has now given the MLC ticket to him from the Godavari area.TD politburo member and the former finance minister Yanamala Ramakrishnudu, at a meeting in Tuni on Sunday, said party cadre should make efforts to ensure that Rajasekhar wins the forthcoming MLC elections. He asked party cadres to enrol graduates as voters and explain to them how Chandrababu Naidu and the alliance government is focusing on generating employment for the jobless youth, apart from encouraging them to become self-employed entrepreneurs.On his part, Rajasekhar said he would strive hard for generating employment opportunities in the East and West Godavari districts.