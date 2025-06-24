TD Alliance to Remain in Power for 20 Years: Pawan Kalyan

Vijayawada: Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan sounded confident on Monday that the TD-led alliance government would hold power in Andhra Pradesh for the next 20 years.

“We will stand united. No one would disturb the unity among the alliance parties, the TD, Jana Sena and the BJP,” he asserted.

Addressing the Suparpalana-Tholi Adugu gathering at Amaravati to mark a year of the present government, the deputy CM said, “Ours is a good government but not soft. We are developing the state by all means and if anyone tries to play smart or terrorise the people or cause a breach of law and order, we will not tolerate it. We go to any extent to deal with them.”

In a sharp reaction to the threats to his life and use of abusive language against him by some YSR Congress leaders, the deputy CM slammed them for their “failure to change their tones” even as they lost power. He said they were not having any respect to democratic systems and were adopting intimidation as a tactic against the state administration.

PK said the alliance government has successfully completed one year of its rule but faced tough challenges to set things right. “Our government is aiming to achieve the goals of Swarnandhra Pradesh and Viksit Bharat by 2047 with support from Prime Minister Narenda Modi.”

He listed out the financial benefits the state extended to the people under various schemes in the last one year. “Our government is naming welfare schemes after great people like Dokala Seethamma for mid-day meal scheme and Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan for giving school kits to students unlike the previous YSR Congress regime which named the schemes after then CM Jagan Reddy and his late father Rajasekhar Reddy.”

The deputy CM said the government has come up with plans to enhance forest cover by 37 per cent in the state by 2029 and added that an amount of Rs. 308 crore was spent for developing the Pithapuram assembly segment represented by him. He vowed to develop it further in the next four years.