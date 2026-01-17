TD Activist Killed, Three Injured In Group Clash With YSRC At Allipudi In Kakinada District

VIJAYAWADA: A Telugu Desam activist has died and three sustained severe injuries in a group clash between Telugu Desam and YSRC activists over political rivalry at Allipudi village of Kotanandur mandal in Kakinada district on late Friday night.

According to Kotanandur police, the TD activists identified as Bangaraiah and three others were returning home after celebrating the birthday party.

However, the YSRC activists accosted them and picked up an argument over an issue of purchasing clothes at a showroom in Rajamahendravaram earlier. As they entered into a heated argument, both the groups clashed with each other with sticks and knives. This resulted in four TD activists suffering severe injuries. When they were shifted to a local hospital, one of them succumbed to his injuries. He was identified a Bangaraiah. The others are undergoing medical treatment.

Two YSRC activists also suffered injuries in the scuffle and they are also undergoing treatment at a hospital.

Meanwhile, the police booked a case and took the suspects into custody for questioning. An investigation is in progress.