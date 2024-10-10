TCS Plans IT Facility for Visakhapatnam, 10,000 Jobs Promised

Vijayawada:The Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) has finalised plans for the setting up of an IT facility in Visakhapatnam that will house up to 10,000 employees.

This was announced by IT minister Nara Lokesh here on Wednesday. He said discussions on these were held during his visit to the Tata Group headquarters in Mumbai.



Coming close on the heels of the recent HCL investment in Vizag, the TCS plan would further the development of Visakhapatnam as a major IT and hi-tech hub.



Notably, big plans for investment have been made in recent times by the Lulu group, Brookfield, Oberoi and Suzlon energy.



Lokesh said, “I am happy to announce the development of an IT facility by the Tata Consultancy Services Ltd. that will house 10,000 employees. We are committed to offering a best-in-class investment climate to the corporates, with our motto of ‘speed of doing business’. We aim to make AP India’s No 1 state for business.”



Minister Lokesh refuted YSRC allegations of corruption in flood relief. Refuting the charge that the government quoted `23 crore for candles and matches in flood-affected areas, Lokesh said that the cost of these was not even Rs 23 lakh.

