TBTA Urges Govt for Stricter Safety Standards, Regular Maintenance Checks

Hyderabad: The Train and Bus Travellers Association (TBTA) expressed its deep shock over the tragic bus fire accident near Kurnool that claimed several innocent lives and left many others injured.

“We extend our heartfelt condolences to the families of the deceased and pray for the speedy recovery of those who are injured,” Association president Noor Ahmed Ali.

He said the heartbreaking incident is a grim reminder of the urgent need for stricter safety standards, regular maintenance checks, and emergency preparedness measures in public transport vehicles. The TBTA urged the concerned authorities, transport operators, and regional transport departments to conduct a thorough investigation and ensure that such preventable tragedies do not recur.

It called upon the State government to provide immediate financial assistance and medical support to the victims and their families. “We also request the formation of a joint safety review committee comprising transport officials, technical experts, and passenger representatives to monitor and enhance bus safety across the region.

“In this hour of sorrow, we stand in solidarity with the affected families, and our thoughts and prayers are with them,” Ali added.