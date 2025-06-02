TB Mukt Bharat 100-Day Campaign Extended To Entire State

HYDERABAD: After successful completion of TB Mukt Bharat 100 Day Campaign in nine districts earlier this year, the Centre’s initiative was officially launched in Hyderabad and remaining districts on Monday. The inaugural event was held at Hamalbasthi TB unit in Secunderabad.

As part of this campaign, a rigorous attempt for screening of TB patients will be done in the following weeks. In the last 100-day campaign, which ran from December to March, the state bagged the national performance award in NAAT (Nucleic Acid Amplification Test) testing'. Around 4,600 new TB cases were identified as part of the campaign.

Overall, a budget of ₹33 crore has been allocated for the campaign. The nine districts had earlier got ₹3.6 crore. The campaign would hold ramped-up TB testing for vulnerable populations as well as bilateral testing for non-communicable diseases and seasonal diseases, said Dr Chaladevi Devulapally, Hyderabad district TB control officer.

Hyderabad has 91 urban primary health centres (UPHCs) and 168 basti dawakhanas were camps will be held a weekly basis to identify latent TB patients as well as those with low immunity and in contact with TB patients, such as their family members, who could also be vulnerable to the disease. “The focus would be on areas such as slums, night shelters, social welfare hostels, etc., targeting on overall population of about ₹60 lakh," Dr Devulapally said.

The campaign will deploy advanced tools like CBNAAT, TrueNat, and mobile X-ray units for early and accurate TB detection, targeting high-risk groups. Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) of ₹1000 per month will be given to TB patients under the Nikshay Poshan Yojana for nutritional support.

Dr Devulapally added that while the regular testing was being done as part of the National TB Elimination Plan (NTEP) through household surveys, the campaign will largely focus on the participation of community stakeholders, private hospitals and local leaders. "Community volunteers or 'Nikshay Mitras' will be distributing food baskets in different neighbourhoods to spread awareness and local leaders will be encouraged to adopt TB patients until their treatment is complete," said Dr Devulapally.

Private stakeholders would be encouraged to collaborate as part of their CSR initiatives. The transportation of the patient to the nearest centres for regular check-ups and medication will also be facilitated as part of the campaign.