TB dam gets heavy flows, Ram temple marooned

ANANTAPUR: A high alert has been sounded for areas below the Tungabhadra Dam and the river-bed following incessant rain and inflows from upstream parts of Krishna basin on Tuesday. The dam reached its full storage capacity and was discharging water into the river.

The level stood at 101.58tmc-ft storage and the inflows were 45,287 cusecs while the TB board released 45,891 cusecs as outflows along with the utilisation of water through two major canals, and simultaneous power generation.

The historic structures of Hampi, including the Lord Sri Rama temple, got submerged. There was no access to the 5-centuries-old Lord Hanuman temple and the St Purandara Das mandap.



Heavy flow from the Tungabhadra river inundated the approaches to several temples and to historic locations in the past few days.



The TD dam got a total yield of 401.84tmc-ft the present year while it was only 107tmc-ft last year and a 258tmc-ft as the last 10 years’ average yield.



Even after the crest gate got damaged and more than 35tmc-ft of water was left unused, the TB dam gained its full storage capacity within 20 days and additional sources are available to meet the irrigation and power generation needs of the region.

The Tungabhadra water was flowing at dangerous levels from Hampi, the Bichali Raghavendra Swamy Brindavan in Raichur district and the Mantralayam temple town. The Mantralayam mutt took preventive steps and is not allowing devotees into the river for the holy bath.



In view of the constant flows into the TB dam, the High Level Main Canal and Low Level Canal of AP were drawing the maximum allocations to fill the tanks and dependent reservoirs in the Rayalaseema region.



Meanwhile, the Rayalaseema region authorities warned of heavy rain due to a low pressure in the Bay of Bengal. The Rajampet sub division received 110mm of rainfall and was expecting more rainfall.



The authorities set up a separate control room at the sub division office. All the district headquarters in the region have been alerted about possible heavy rainfall.