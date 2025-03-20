Taxpayers incensed over civic body’s warnings on payment backlogs

Kurnool:With the civic body warning of property seizures and municipal service cuts against those who default on tax payments, many are incensed over “the unethical approach” towards tax collection here.

Citizens say the authorities are issuing warnings without first serving them a notice against default. Even though the department has a Ward Sachivalayam facility and a WhatsApp governance system, notices have not been issued, they complain.



The civic body has issued warnings to commercial establishments, shops, households and other defaulters, stating that properties with outstanding tax dues could be seized if payments are not made before March 31.



The pending dues, including property tax, trade licence fee, and other municipal charges, have accumulated significantly.



However, many residents pointed out that the Sachivalayam system existed for serving notices in person and that the WhatsApp governance system introduced by the state government could also be used for this purpose. “Such a procedure had been followed in the past, and this is still being implemented in local bodies where similar charges are collected,” they said.



“Why has the civic body skipped this step? Taxpayers should be informed about the exact dues via-a-vis house tax, library cess and water charges. It is unfair to rely solely on generic messages,” senior advocate C Nagendranath said



Additional Commissioner RGV Krishna said, “Demand notices are being issued across the city. Warnings about property seizures apply only to those having long-standing dues. Some people may not have received notices yet. The municipal staff is now working on delivering the notice to them.”