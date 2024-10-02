Vijayawada: Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu on Wednesday announced the abolition of garbage tax with immediate effect.

During his address of the Swachhata Hi Seva programme in Machilipatnam on Gandhi Jayanti, he said the collection of garbage tax has been stopped across the state. He urged the people to function as Swachh service representatives and resolve to make the state Swachh Andhra Pradesh by 2029.

Naidu noted that the Clean and Green programme was taken up in combined AP in 1998. “I am asking the municipal administration minister P Narayana to act fast and get the garbage removed from across towns and cities in the coming 365 days,” he said.

The CM said a proposal for removal of garbage tax will be passed by the state cabinet soon. He also announced that the Deepam scheme for supply of free cooking gas refills will be implemented from Diwali. Free power and gas cylinders will be supplied to every doorstep.

“By 2027, safe drinking water will be supplied to all households through tap connections,” with backing from a central government scheme.

"Everyone should respect the sanitary workers. They are the Swach servants. No one should talk ill of them," the chief minister said. In a gesture of goodwill, he personally served tea to the sanitary workers and had an interaction with them.

Naidu gave the entire credit for a clean environment and neat roads to the sanitary workers. "We are now feeling so healthy and are moving on neat roads only because of the hard work of the sanitary workers. I appreciate their efforts," he said.

He cited their earnest and energetic work during the recent cyclone.

Recalling the great service of Mahatma Gandhi during the freedom movement, the chief minister said that the policies adopted by the Mahatma would guide future generations. Gandhiji took part in the Satyagraha movement for the first time in Krishna district in 1919, he noted.

“The renowned National Flag designer, Pingali Venkaiah, led the Independence movement here. We can feel proud that he is the son of this soil," the CM said.

He announced that the Andhra Jateeya (national) College will be managed by the government and it will be named after Pingali Venkaiah.

Naidu alleged that YSRC leaders had set a chariot on fire and tried to pass the buck on to others. "This is the reason why CC cameras are being installed wherever necessary. We can catch criminals within a few minutes.”