Tatiparthi Accuses AP CM of Spewing Venom

Vijayawada: YSR Congress MLA Tatiparthi Chandrasekhar has criticised Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu for speaking in an unrestrained and provocative manner that he will not provide welfare schemes to YSRC supporters.

Chandrasekhar accused the CM of lacking in vision and instead spewing venom through his statements. He objected to home minister Vangalapudi Anitha’s claim that YSRC leaders will not be able to step onto the streets if the government willed it.

The YSRC MLA accused both the Chief Minister and home minister of speaking with arrogance and spite.

He wondered whether Chandrababu Naidu’s governance model will serve only TD leaders or the entire populace of AP.

In this regard, Chandrasekhar went on to accuse Naidu of diverting funds to his son Lokesh’s constituency, while implicating YSRC leaders who question the government in false cases and imprisoning them.

The YSRC MLA went on to challenge water resources minister Nimmala Ramanaidu to speak truthfully about the status of Veligonda project. He charged the minister with failing to allocate funds for relief and rehabilitation of those displaced by the project, while making empty promises.

Chandrasekhar highlighted the struggles of West Prakasam, where, he said, people face difficulties in accessing even a handful of water. He felt the state government is hostile toward the region.