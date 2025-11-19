Tatanagar Express Narrowly Escapes Major Accident Near Visakhapatnam

Visakhapatnam: A major railway accident was averted near Pendurthi railway station, Visakhapatnam district, on Wednesday when an electric pole fell onto the tracks moments before the Tatanagar Express was approaching the area.

The incident occurred while maintenance work was being conducted on power lines near the station. An electric pole suddenly toppled over, falling close to the railway tracks just as the Tatanagar Express was approaching on the same route.

Three workers sustained injuries when the pole fell onto the power lines during the maintenance operation. The injured were promptly rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment. Their condition is reported to be stable.

"The loco pilot's alertness and quick response prevented the accident," railway officials said. "The train was brought to a safe stop well before reaching the point where the pole had fallen across the tracks."

The incident caused disruption to train services on the route, with operations suspended for approximately 30 minutes while emergency protocols were implemented.

"Railway technicians immediately mobilised to clear the obstruction and restore normal operations," officials added.