Tata Digital Nerve Centre Pilot Project in Kuppam Gains National Attention

Tirupati: The successful implementation of the Tata Digital Nerve Centre pilot project in Kuppam of Chittoor district has attracted national attention. So much so, it came under the key focus of the Common Review Mission (CRM) team of the central Health and Family Welfare ministry.

During a meeting on Tuesday, Chittoor district collector Sumit Kumar presented data on the district’s healthcare initiatives to the 12-member CRM team led by Dr. Zoya Ali Rizvi, deputy commissioner of Nutrition and Allied Health Services. The team is on a five-day visit to assess the implementation of programmes under the National Health Mission.

The collector said the Kuppam pilot project is a demonstration of how digital healthcare models can deliver quality services to the ill at low cost. Based on its success, officials will implement similar models across Chittoor district and strengthen the public health infrastructure.

The CRM team also appreciated the district administration for using digital health tools and adopting the data-driven approach to improve public healthcare. In this regard, Sumit Kumar said through projects such as the Sanjeevini, primary healthcare is being improved through hybrid mobile medical units and hub-lab systems. Free diagnostic testing and screening for non-communicable diseases are being provided under this initiative. The collector said that 11.01 lakh e-Sanjeevini consultations had been carried out in 2024–25. 5.97 lakh consultations have been completed up to October during the 2025–26 financial year. Under the NCD 4.0 programme launched by Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu on September 17, screenings for diabetes, hypertension and oral, breast and cervical cancers have covered 72.4 per cent of the adult population aged 18 years and above.

Sumit Kumar disclosed that the district has already achieved Sustainable Development Goals related to maternal and child health ahead of 2030. Under the Thalli Bidda Express programme, 16 air-conditioned vehicles are being operated, helping around 20,000 mothers each month with home-drop services after delivery. Training is being provided to ASHA workers in digital maternal care tools to support the high-risk and anaemic pregnant women.

The collector acknowledged that while maternal and child health indicators have improved, challenges remain in increasing institutional deliveries, early risk identification, and anaemia control. These are being addressed through focused measures.