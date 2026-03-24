Tapped Drinking Water Supply For Every House In AP In 2 Years: Chandrababu

Amaravati: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Tuesday said that every house in the state will be supplied with tapped drinking water under the Jal Jeevan Mission 2.0 by 2028. The chief minister noted that the government is working under the 'Har Ghar Jal' programme to provide safe drinking water to every village and every home.

"Under Jal Jeevan Mission 2.0, we will fulfil the goal of providing tapped drinking water to every house by 2028," Naidu said .The CM virtually participated from his camp office as the southern state and the Centre inked an MoU on Jal Jeevan Mission 2.0.

According to Naidu, the state government accords top priority to rural water supply operations and maintenance. He said drinking water supply work has been entrusted to the Panchayats, adding that Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan is exhibiting special interest in Jal Jeevan Mission implementation.

Observing that the state is targeting to complete the Polavaram Project by Godavari Pushkaralu (Kumbh Mela-like pilgrimage), Naidu requested Union Jal Shakti Minister CR Patil to extend support for this endeavour.He also thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for extending Jal Jeevan Mission till 2028.The MoU program held in Delhi was attended by Union Minister Shri CR Patil, while Chief Minister Shri Nara Chandrababu Naidu and Deputy Chief Minister Shri Pawan Kalyan participated via Zoom.

Jal Jeevan Mission is a programme from the Ministry of Jalshakti's Department of Drinking Water & Sanitation, which aims to provide safe and adequate drinking water through individual household tap connections.