Tantrik Puja at Cricket Ground Sparks Panic

Andhra Pradesh
DC Correspondent
28 Jun 2025 12:38 AM IST

Local matches were halted for a few hours as the players expressed fear of playing on the ground. However, the officials observed that it was an act of mischief to disturb the tournament and continued it.

The offering of occult worship (tantrik puja) at a cricket ground raised many eyebrows at Nalla Cheruvu mandal headquarters in the Satya Sai district on Friday. (Representational Image: X)

Anantapur: The offering of occult worship (tantrik puja) at a cricket ground raised many eyebrows at Nalla Cheruvu mandal headquarters in the Satya Sai district on Friday.

Interestingly, while a cricket tournament has been proceeding on the ground for the last four days, occult worship was performed at the cricket ground by placing muggulu, lemons and eggs at one portion of the grounds. Players panicked by occult worship on the ground.

Meanwhile, the mischievous persons also created a similar sign in front of a mobile shop at Nalla Cheruvu.

