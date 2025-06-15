Talliki Vandanam Reaches Families With Five And Six Children In Kadapa, Anantapur

ANANTAPUR: At least three families with five children, including one from Pulivendula in Kadapa district and two others from the Uravakonda Assembly segment in Anantapur district, have received the Talliki Vandanam benefit.

The TD-led coalition government had assured that the scheme would cover all eligible children in a family, unlike the previous government, which restricted benefits to only one child per household.

Lavade Sharada of Bakkannagari Palle in Vempalle mandal under Pulivendula constituency has five children—four daughters, Maneesha, Avanthika, Anushka, and Dinesaari, and a son, L. Akhil. All five, who study in a nearby government school, received financial aid under the Talliki Vandanam scheme. Sharada said that earlier she received support for only her eldest daughter under the previous scheme, but this time, all five children were included.

Similarly, Ramanjinamma of Ankampalli village in Belaguppa mandal has six daughters studying in various classes from Class II to Class IX in the village government school. Of her six children, five received the Talliki Vandanam benefit in the first phase of the new scheme. Her family, which depends on farm labour for livelihood, expressed gratitude to the government. "We use the amount solely for our children’s education and basic needs," she said.

Another family from Vidapanakal mandal also benefitted under the scheme. They expressed their gratitude towards Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu, IT Minister Nara Lokesh, and Finance Minister Payyavula Keshav for extending the benefit to all eligible children in a household.