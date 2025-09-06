Tallest Ganesh Idols Immersed in Gajuwaka

Visakhapatnam: The immersion of two of Gajuwaka's largest idols of Lord Ganesha idols took place on Saturday, marking the culmination of the Ganapati celebrations. The day saw the immersion of the Sundara Vastra Maha Ganapathi (1 lakh sari Ganapati), which made history as India's first Ganesh idol crafted entirely from saris. Measuring 111 feet in a seated position, the idol was constructed using one lakh cotton and silk saris sourced from across the country, supported by an innovative bamboo framework.

The idol was designed by SV Entertainments. Breaking tradition, organisers adopted an eco-friendly immersion using turmeric, kumkum, flowers and sandalwood, avoiding water altogether. The saris will now be distributed to devotees for community benefit.

“Last year we did the immersion with water and milk, but this year we wanted to save the sarees for distribution,” explained organiser Ganesh of SV Entertainments.

The Koti Linga Nirmitha Ganapathi, a 100-foot-tall idol created by the Lambodata Charitable Trust, was surrounded by one crore Shiva Lingas, which will be distributed to devotees as prasad following immersion.

A 150-kg laddu at the Sundara Vastra pandal was auctioned for Rs.13.75 lakh, won by Tumpala Chiranjeevi, who announced he would offer it to Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan. Last year’s 100-kg laddu fetched Rs.11 lakh.

Both SV Entertainments and the Lambodata Charitable Trust have a history of innovative pandals. The former built Gajuwaka’s tallest-ever idol in 2023, a 117-foot standing Ganesh, while the latter earlier drew crowds with its Bellam Vinayaka. This year’s festivities will conclude with the immersion of a 125-kg silver Ganesh on September 16.