Talakona Waterfalls Closed for Maha Shivaratri

Nellore:The Tirupati district police have closed the Talakona waterfalls to the public from February 14 to 16, 2026, in view of devotee safety during the Maha Shivaratri festivities at the Sri Siddheswara Swamy Temple.

Citing the movement of wild animals, including elephants and bears, in the forest area, police said devotees will be allowed only up to the Ram–Lakshman Bathing Ghat.

CCTV cameras and drone surveillance have been deployed, and strict action will be taken against antisocial activities.

Arrangements include free laddu prasadam, parking, sanitation, drinking water, medical camps and emergency services. Police appealed to devotees to cooperate and follow safety guidelines for the smooth conduct of the festival.