Take strict action against accused for attacking forest department staff in Palnadu: Pawan Kalyan

VIJAYAWADA: Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan, has directed forest department officials to take strict action against the individuals who attacked forest department staff within the Vijayapuri South Range forest jurisdiction.

On Tuesday, Pawan spoke with the Palnadu district collector and superintendent of police over the phone, inquiring about the details of the attack and ordering strict action against the accused.

According to the information, the forest ranger and section officer of the Vijayapuri South Range forest were attacked by the relatives of a poacher, Govinda Nayak, from Ramachandrapuram Tanda in Veldurthi Mandal, after the forest staff tried to take him into custody for allegedly selling a poached pangolin to a gang.

In this regard, Pawan ordered strict legal action against those destroying and damaging the flora and fauna in forests and attacking forest department staff in the state. He further emphasised the need to raise awareness about forest and wildlife protection laws among people living in forest areas.