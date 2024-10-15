Take steps to prevent loss of life and property: AP CM tells officials

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu announced that the Meteorological Department has forecast four days of rain across the state, urging residents to remain vigilant near ponds, canals, and other water bodies. He made these remarks during a teleconference with collectors, ministers, and officials regarding the impending rains.

Naidu reviewed the preparedness of government departments and recommended sending alert messages to residents' mobile phones. He highlighted the need to protect pond and canal embankments and instructed the installation of warning boards along rivers and canals. He stressed the importance of taking precautions to prevent loss of life and property, and directed the establishment of control rooms to address public grievances swiftly.

Officials informed the Chief Minister that rains are expected in the districts of Prakasam, Nellore, Chittoor, YSR, and Anantapur. NDRF and SDRF teams have been placed on standby. Due to sudden flooding, railway lines and local residents are facing difficulties, prompting Naidu to direct a focus on streams and ponds.

Following the review meeting, Minister for Water Resources Nimmala Ramanaidu stated that CM Naidu discussed projects such as Tungabhadra, Srisailam, and Somasila with officials. The minister mentioned that officials recommended assessing floodwaters in catchment areas of streams and canals across various districts, including Nellore, Prakasam, Satya Sai, Anantapur, and Chittoor, and taking necessary measures. He emphasized strengthening the flood water management system.

Ramanaidu noted, "We have alerted district collectors on the precautionary measures to be taken in light of heavy rains. Some districts still require reservoir filling. Many projects have seen inadequate maintenance over the past five years, with the Jagan government allocating only ₹3 to ₹4 lakh. Starting in November, we will prioritize repairs and other essential works, including a work calendar for Polavaram and diaphragm wall projects."