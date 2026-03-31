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Taiwan Delegation Explores Investment Prospects at Sri City

Andhra Pradesh
31 March 2026 8:26 PM IST

The delegation appreciated the integrated infrastructure and said Sri City offers strong potential for setting up manufacturing units

Taiwan Delegation Explores Investment Prospects at Sri City
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Taiwan delegation explores investment opportunities at Sri City.

NELLORE: A five-member business delegation from Taiwan, led by Shelly Chien, visited Sri City on Tuesday to explore investment opportunities in the non-woven fabrics sector.

The delegation, representing the Taiwan Non-woven Fabrics Industry Association, was received by Satish Kamat, President (Operations), Sri City. Officials highlighted Sri City’s strategic location, robust industrial ecosystem and the presence of Taiwanese firms, including Rechi Precision, a joint venture with Daikin Industries.

Sri City managing director Ravindra Sannareddy described the visit as significant for strengthening economic ties with Taiwan. The delegation appreciated the integrated infrastructure and said Sri City offers strong potential for setting up manufacturing units.

The visit included discussions on investment prospects and a guided tour of the industrial zone, with participation from Invest India and the Andhra Pradesh Economic Development Board.

( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
Nellore andhra pradesh Andhra Pradesh Economic Development Board (APEDB) industrial zone 
India Southern States Andhra Pradesh Nellore 
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