Tahsildars given authority to cancel illegal land registrations in AP

The move has been taken to safeguard government lands. Previously, only collectors had the authority to revoke illegal registrations of government lands. “Under the new directive, tahsildars will now have the authority to cancel any registration of government, assigned or endowment lands, as well as properties that cannot be registered under the law,” the minister emphasised.He explained that if a document has been registered in violation of the law, the tahsildar will send it to the sub-registrar’s office for cancellation. The sub-registrar will complete the necessary procedures to annul the document. Scanned copies of the cancelled documents will be sent to the individuals identified by the tahsildar, who had been in illegal possession of the land.Satya Prasad said the decision comes after the Commissioner of Registration and Stamps submitted to the state government reports indicating an increase in fraudulent registrations of government lands.The minister underlined that the delegation of authority to tahsildars will help contain unlawful registrations of government, assigned and endowment lands, thereby protecting public assets.