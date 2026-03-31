Tahsildar Caught Accepting Bribe in Satya Sai District

ANANTAPUR: Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) officials caught Gudibanda tahsildar Sridhar red-handed while allegedly accepting a bribe from a farmer in Satya Sai district on Tuesday.

According to ACB sources, Shaik Saddam Hussain, a resident of Gudibanda mandal, had applied for mutation of his four acres of agricultural land. The tahsildar allegedly demanded `20,000 for processing the request.

The complainant approached ACB officials, following which a trap was laid. ACB sleuths, led by inspector Hameed Khan, apprehended the official while accepting the bribe.

The accused has been taken into custody and shifted to the Kurnool ACB court. Further investigation is under way.