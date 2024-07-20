Tadipatri tense in TD, YSRC face off

ANANTAPUR: A tense situation prevailed in Tadipatri on Saturday when former YSRC MLA Kethireddy Pedda Reddy arrived in the town to submit sureties in cases related to violence during the assembly and parliament polls in May last. However, municipal chairman J.C. Prabhakar Reddy of TD called on party workers to oppose Pedda Reddy’s entry into Tadipatri. Police, however, intervened and prevented any untoward incident. Pedda Reddy accused the municipal chairman of trying to provoke violence in Tadipatri area and target YSRC leaders. The former MLA returned to Anantapur after submitting sureties to the Tadipatri police.





